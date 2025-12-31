Couple among three shot dead in MP's Mandsaur city

MANDSAUR: Three people, including a jeweller and his wife, were killed in a firing incident on Wednesday night at a house in Mandsaur city of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

A crowd gathered after the sound of gunfire at the house ringed, following which Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Meena, Additional SP Tair Singh, area Station House Officer Pushpendra Singh and other officials reached the spot in the Gol Chauraha area.

SP Meena told reporters that a jeweller, his wife and another person died in the incident.

He said a pistol and a knife were recovered from the spot and the bodies of the three deceased were sent to the district hospital for post-mortem examination.

"The exact circumstances of the incident will be known after the post-mortem reports are received," the SP said.