DGCA issues show-cause notice to Air India pilots over safety violations on Delhi–Tokyo flights

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show-cause notice to Air India cockpit crew for operating multiple flights between Delhi and Tokyo despite being aware of serious compliance lapses. Warning that strict action could be taken, the regulator has sought an explanation from the pilots within two weeks.
The notice, issued on December 29, pertains to several operations of flight AI-357 from Delhi to Tokyo and AI-358 from Tokyo to Delhi. An Air India source confirmed receipt of the notice and said this was the second such communication from the regulator concerning the same route.
“Due to persistently warm cabin temperatures, one of the Delhi–Tokyo flights had to be diverted to Kolkata on June 28. The issue came to light following that incident. The Engineering Division had received a notice regarding the status of the heating equipment on board and had responded accordingly. The pilots concerned received the notice a couple of days ago,” the source said.
According to the DGCA, the Minimum Equipment List (MEL) applicable to the aircraft was incompatible. A senior pilot told TNIE that the MEL comprises an extensive list, and it is the airline’s responsibility to ensure that specified components are rectified within stipulated timelines. “Critical components must be addressed immediately, and the aircraft is usually taken to a base station for repairs. In the case of minor components, a longer rectification period is allowed, sometimes extending up to 90 days. Airlines often stretch these timelines to the maximum permissible limit,” the pilot said.
Heating and cooling systems are included in the MEL, and their malfunction was cited as the reason for the diversion to Kolkata. The pilots are accused of accepting the aircraft without adequately understanding MEL limitations and the interdependencies of related systems, thereby posing a serious safety risk.
The notice further states that this was not an isolated incident and that similar issues had been detected on other sectors in the past. The DGCA has also asked the pilots to explain why action should not be initiated against them under the Aircraft Rules and Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR).