DGCA issues show-cause notice to Air India pilots over safety violations on Delhi–Tokyo flights

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show-cause notice to Air India cockpit crew for operating multiple flights between Delhi and Tokyo despite being aware of serious compliance lapses. Warning that strict action could be taken, the regulator has sought an explanation from the pilots within two weeks.

The notice, issued on December 29, pertains to several operations of flight AI-357 from Delhi to Tokyo and AI-358 from Tokyo to Delhi. An Air India source confirmed receipt of the notice and said this was the second such communication from the regulator concerning the same route.

“Due to persistently warm cabin temperatures, one of the Delhi–Tokyo flights had to be diverted to Kolkata on June 28. The issue came to light following that incident. The Engineering Division had received a notice regarding the status of the heating equipment on board and had responded accordingly. The pilots concerned received the notice a couple of days ago,” the source said.