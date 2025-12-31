ECI directs TMC to stop ground-level workers from threatening poll officials

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the West Bengal government to immediately release the enhanced honorarium for Booth Level Officers (BLOs), as already approved. The Commission also reiterated that polling stations will be set up across high-rise buildings, gated communities and slums to ensure easy voter access, officials said on Wednesday.

They said a Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation met the Commission on Wednesday, during which party representatives were informed of the ECI’s plan to establish polling stations in high-rise buildings, gated communities and slum areas to facilitate greater voter participation.

The Commission also warned political parties, including the ruling TMC in West Bengal, that any intimidation or harassment of election staff, including BLOs, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and observers, will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken against violators, officials said.