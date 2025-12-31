ECI directs TMC to stop ground-level workers from threatening poll officials

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the West Bengal government to immediately release the enhanced honorarium for Booth Level Officers (BLOs), as already approved. The Commission also reiterated that polling stations will be set up across high-rise buildings, gated communities and slums to ensure easy voter access, officials said on Wednesday.
They said a Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation met the Commission on Wednesday, during which party representatives were informed of the ECI’s plan to establish polling stations in high-rise buildings, gated communities and slum areas to facilitate greater voter participation.
The Commission also warned political parties, including the ruling TMC in West Bengal, that any intimidation or harassment of election staff, including BLOs, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and observers, will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken against violators, officials said.
A senior ECI official stated, “The delegation was told that the TMC must ensure its ground-level political representatives are not involved in threatening any election staff. Strict action will be taken against miscreants who attempt to take the law into their own hands.”
The directives were issued amid reports and complaints alleging harassment of polling staff and other election functionaries during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.
It is learnt that the Commission reminded the TMC delegation that all political parties and candidates are bound by the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which clearly prohibits any form of coercion, intimidation or obstruction of election personnel.
The ECI further asked the TMC to issue clear instructions to its leaders and workers to exercise restraint and fully cooperate with election authorities. It warned that any violation of the MCC or election laws could invite stringent action, including the registration of criminal cases, disciplinary proceedings and other penal measures as provided under the law.