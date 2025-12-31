Federalism at crossroads

NEW DELHI: India’s federal structure rests on a calibrated balance between a strong Union and fiscally and politically empowered states. Although states shoulder wide responsibilities in health, agriculture, law and order, and welfare, revenue-raising powers are increasingly being centralised. Over the past year (late 2024–2025), this latent imbalance has crystallised into political and economic contention.

Fiscal Federalism: GST, Cesses and the Erosion of State Space

Introduced in 2017 as a putative “grand federal bargain”, the Goods and Services Tax has emerged as the principal arena of Centre–state recrimination. Although constitutionally conceived as a shared levy, states often claim that they retain little effective autonomy over rates and remain dependent on timely compensation and transfers.

In September 2025, the 56th GST Council approved a major rate rationalisation, nudging the regime towards a two-rate structure centred on 5 per cent and 18 per cent. The Union government projected the reform as efficiency-enhancing and fiscally neutral. Several states, however, impugned this claim, arguing that rationalisation disproportionately burdens consumption-driven economies while the Centre continues to expand its reliance on cesses and surcharges—revenues explicitly excluded from the divisible pool.

RBI data corroborates the materiality of this concern. The share of cesses and surcharges in gross tax revenue has risen inexorably from 9.6 per cent in 2011–12 to over 18.5 per cent in 2024–25, substantially shrinking the pool mandated for devolution under Article 270. This fiscal architecture has drawn sustained opprobrium from opposition-ruled states. Kerala has warned that despite adherence to fiscal discipline norms, it faces a shortfall of nearly `8,000 crore in FY 2025–26 owing to GST rationalisation and delayed IGST settlements. Tamil Nadu has repeatedly pointed out that while it contributes roughly 8–9 per cent of national GST collections, its fiscal autonomy has steadily waned due to minimal control over rates.