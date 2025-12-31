Four arrested for attempting to forcibly encroach 'karbala' land in UP's Pratapgarh

PRATAPGARH: Police have arrested four people for allegedly attempting to forcibly encroach upon 'karbala' land in Ranjitpur Chilbila area here, officials said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, some people reached the site with JCB machines and allegedly tried to damage the place, triggering protests by local residents, Circle Officer (City) Prashant Raj said.

He said the police rushed to the spot, brought the situation under control, and seized the two JCB machines.