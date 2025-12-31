From shock to speed: Story of first quarter of this century

NEW DELHI: Well, the 21st century did not begin with collapse, though many feared it would. The Y2K bug, imagined as a digital apocalypse, fizzled into nothingness, leaving fireworks, relief, and an early lesson — the century’s most profound transformations would not arrive as sudden breakdowns but as accelerating currents.

What followed has been an era defined less by singular inventions than by the convergence of technology, power, fear, speed, and scale. The first true rupture came not from technology but from terror. The September 11, 2001 attacks killed 2,977 people and did far more than bring down buildings. They rewired global psychology.

Borders hardened, surveillance expanded, and the language of permanent emergency entered everyday life. Wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, and later Syria tested military strategies in a world where ideology moved faster than armies and non-state actors challenged state power. Terror struck from London to Mumbai to Paris, revealing how globalised networks could spread mindless violence across borders.

Yet even as fear shaped geopolitics, optimism reshaped daily life. In 2007, Steve Jobs unveiled the iPhone, an object that quietly reordered civilisation. It collapsed camera, map, newspaper, wallet, and workplace into a single glowing rectangle. Price barely mattered. The smartphone changed how people waited, loved, argued, and remembered. Always on, always near, it became the an intimate technology harvesting attention and data with equal ease.