Gandhis, Vadras mark family moment among Ranthambore tigers

JAIPUR: The winter calm of Sawai Madhopur has been gently stirred by the arrival of the Gandhi–Vadra family.
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached the Rajasthan town, with family, for a private visit to Ranthambore National Park. They are at the Sher Bagh hotel till January 2, welcoming the New Year away from Delhi’s political bustle. Sources insist the visit is strictly personal. No meetings. No politics. Just family time, privacy, and the forest—something they seek there. Sonia Gandhi is not expected to join the trip.
But the visit has inevitably drawn attention. Congress insiders say Priyanka may host a ring ceremony for her son, Raihan Vadra, and his girlfriend, Aviva Baig, during the stay. Members of the Baig family and a few close friends are said to be present. Everything, sources emphasise, is meant to be low-key. There is also buzz that Raihan and Aviva were already engaged on Tuesday. Neither family has confirmed or announced anything. The silence appears deliberate.
For Raihan, Ranthambore is personal. He is known for his interest in wildlife. He often shares photographs of tigers from the reserve and has held an exhibition showcasing Ranthambore’s tigers. Sources say an emotional bond may have played a role in choosing the venue for such a moment.
Raihan and Aviva have known each other since childhood. Aviva, whose family is based in Delhi, is a professional photographer.
Rajasthan has always drawn the Gandhis—sometimes for solace, sometimes for controversy. Many still recall how Rahul’s father, Rajiv Gandhi, faced criticism as prime minister for organising a Cabinet meeting at the Sariska Tiger Reserve. The decision was attacked as expensive and ostentatious.
Years later, the setting remains the same. The state. The forest. The family. And the spotlight that never quite fades.