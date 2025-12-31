Gandhis, Vadras mark family moment among Ranthambore tigers

JAIPUR: The winter calm of Sawai Madhopur has been gently stirred by the arrival of the Gandhi–Vadra family.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached the Rajasthan town, with family, for a private visit to Ranthambore National Park. They are at the Sher Bagh hotel till January 2, welcoming the New Year away from Delhi’s political bustle. Sources insist the visit is strictly personal. No meetings. No politics. Just family time, privacy, and the forest—something they seek there. Sonia Gandhi is not expected to join the trip.

But the visit has inevitably drawn attention. Congress insiders say Priyanka may host a ring ceremony for her son, Raihan Vadra, and his girlfriend, Aviva Baig, during the stay. Members of the Baig family and a few close friends are said to be present. Everything, sources emphasise, is meant to be low-key. There is also buzz that Raihan and Aviva were already engaged on Tuesday. Neither family has confirmed or announced anything. The silence appears deliberate.