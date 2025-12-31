Gig workers declare protest a success, say three lakh across India took part

NEW DELHI: Nearly 3 lakh gig workers across India took part in the day-long protest called by the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT).

The key demands were to restore the per km wage to Rs 10 per km, axing the 10-minute delivery option and payment for cancelled orders too.

The call to log off from the apps was from 7 am to 12 midnight.

National Vice President of the Indian Federation of App based Transport Workers (IFAT) Mohammad Inayat Ali told The New Indian Express, “Nearly 3 lakh gig workers across India took part today. We had roughly 60,000 delivery agents taking part in Karnataka alone, most of them from Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mangaluru. Telangana had a near full participation. It was partial in Tamil Nadu.”

He added that over 2,000 food packets lay undelivered in each of the kitchens in Sarjapur and Kasavanahalli in Bengaluru that he visited in person.

Elaborating on the key demands, Ali said, “All delivery workers were paid Rs 10 per km three months ago. Zomato reduced it to Rs 6 per km and then the rest followed. We demand the earlier payment be restored. The same per kilometer rate must be paid in case of cancelled orders too as the delivery agent gets nothing if the person booking it makes a last-minute cancellation.”