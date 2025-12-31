Gig workers declare protest a success, say three lakh across India took part

NEW DELHI: Nearly 3 lakh gig workers across India took part in the day-long protest called by the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT).
The key demands were to restore the per km wage to Rs 10 per km, axing the 10-minute delivery option and payment for cancelled orders too.
The call to log off from the apps was from 7 am to 12 midnight.
National Vice President of the Indian Federation of App based Transport Workers (IFAT) Mohammad Inayat Ali told The New Indian Express, “Nearly 3 lakh gig workers across India took part today. We had roughly 60,000 delivery agents taking part in Karnataka alone, most of them from Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mangaluru. Telangana had a near full participation. It was partial in Tamil Nadu.”
He added that over 2,000 food packets lay undelivered in each of the kitchens in Sarjapur and Kasavanahalli in Bengaluru that he visited in person.
Elaborating on the key demands, Ali said, “All delivery workers were paid Rs 10 per km three months ago. Zomato reduced it to Rs 6 per km and then the rest followed. We demand the earlier payment be restored. The same per kilometer rate must be paid in case of cancelled orders too as the delivery agent gets nothing if the person booking it makes a last-minute cancellation.”
The 10-minute delivery option needs to be removed permanently, he said.
“This option by Zepto, Blinkit and Instamart has made the lives of delivery agents very dangerous. They are always racing against time and this is very unsafe. Many have met with accidents in the rush to meet deadlines,” he added.
The management of the firms kept announcing flash offers to entice them.
“For instance, they promised a good sum if deliveries were done between 4 pm and 6 pm. Only a few workers decided to go for it.”
Om Prakash Raghav , vice-president, Delhi chapter of IFAT said, “There was a tremendous success in Delhi. Only 10% out of the 1.5 lakh-strong gig workforce in Delhi worked today. As far as I am aware, they were Zomato delivery agents. By late evening, the firms were even announcing Rs 150 per delivery for a 3-km distance but it had only a few takers.”
The blocking of IDs of agents if any customer makes a complaint without even allowing the worker a chance to explain his or her side of things needs to end, many union leaders added.