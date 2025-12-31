IIT-Kanpur sets up three-member probe panel into BTech student’s suicide

LUCKNOW: Following the recent incident of suspected suicide by final-year BTech student Jai Singh Meena, IIT-Kanpur has constituted a three-member committee to inquire into the circumstances leading to his death.

As per the police sources, the fourth-year BTech student allegedly died by suicide in the hostel room of the institute. This is the fourth case of student suicide at the institute this year.

However, the institute’s move of setting up an internal investigation into the incident comes close to allegation levelled by Jaysingh’s brother in the media that he took the extreme step following harassment at the institute.

IIT Deputy Director Prof Brajbhushan said that in case of any complaint from the family and any allegations against anyone, the probe committee would look thoroughly into it.

The newly-formed internal committee will investigate various aspects, including the student's academic history, and interview friends, classmates, family members, and teachers to understand the potential causes. The police have also seized his mobile, laptop, and other documents for forensic analysis.

According to the police, the 26-year-old student first slit his wrists before hanging himself from a ceiling fan of his room. He was a student in the department of biological sciences and bioengineering. A resident of Ajmer, Rajasthan, he lived in room number 148 of Block 2, they added.