India acted in accordance with Lord Ram's ideals in Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh at Ayodhya Ram temple

AYODHYA: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday described the Ram temple movement as a "grand narrative" that laid the foundation for the future, and said India acted in accordance with Lord Ram's ideals in Operation Sindoor.

Singh was addressing a gathering after hoisting a flag at the Annapurna Temple in the Ram Temple complex here and joined prayers on the occasion of the second anniversary of Pran Pratishtha, the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol.

The senior BJP leader said despite repeated attempts by foreign invaders to erase Sanatan traditions, the saffron flag now fluttering atop the Ram temple stood as a message of civilisational continuity.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, the defence minister said India had acted in accordance with Lord Ram's ideals.

"Ram is humble. Ram is virtuous. Ram is compassionate. But where necessity arises. Ramji takes on the role of vanquishing the wicked there as well. During Operation Sindoor, we worked under that same inspiration of Lord Ram," he said.

Under the military operation, India launched a series of precision missile strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7 eliminating at least 100 terrorists in response to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 innocent civilians.

After Pakistan's military retaliation, India inflicted heavy damage to a number of key Pakistani military installations.

"Just as Lord Ram's objective was not the destruction of Ravana but the end of adharma, our aim was to teach terrorists and their patrons a lesson through restrained, focused and purposeful action," Singh said, adding that modern India remained committed to "maryada" even in conflict.