J&K Congress vows to intensify fight for statehood, seeks effective steps to curb terrorism

JAMMU: Describing 2025 as another year of "betrayal" for the people of J-K on the statehood demand, the Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit on Wednesday pledged to intensify its struggle for statehood restoration in the coming year.

It also expressed concern over "growing terrorism" in the Union Territory and demanded effective measures to stamp out the menace.

The year 2025 will go down as another year of betrayal by the Centre, which failed to restore statehood as promised repeatedly over the past six years, particularly during the Assembly elections (in 2024).

"Even one and a half years after an elected government assumed office, the business rules have not been approved, causing continued hardship to the people," the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) said in a statement here.

Accusing the BJP-led central government of depriving the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their legitimate rights and status, the Congress said that without statehood, the people are unable to reap the benefits of democracy.

"The Congress is committed to intensifying its struggle for the restoration of statehood, strengthening of democracy and accountability, and fulfilment of promises made to the people, particularly the youth of J-K, who are suffering due to high unemployment and lack of job opportunities," it said.