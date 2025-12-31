J&K government flouts CM’s re-employment ban, reappoints retired officer as Speaker’s OSD

SRINAGAR: In a move that has triggered political criticism, the elected government in Jammu and Kashmir has appointed a retired government officer as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, despite a ban on re-employment imposed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah last year.

The General Administration Department, through Government Order No. 1424-JK(GAD) of 2025 dated November 3, sanctioned the appointment of Bashir Ahmed, a retired official, as OSD on a contractual basis. The appointment is for one year, terminable with one month’s notice by either side, or co-terminus with the Speaker’s tenure, whichever is earlier.

As per the order, Ahmed will draw the last pay he received before retirement, minus pension and commuted pension. He will also be entitled to leave, travel allowance and house rent allowance as admissible to temporary government employees.

This is the second instance of the Omar Abdullah-led government engaging a retired official. In April this year, the administration had appointed retired JKAS officer Mushtaq Ahmad Rather as a consultant in the tourism department on a one-year contract.

The reappointment has drawn flak as it comes despite a clear ban announced by Omar Abdullah in December last year on re-employment, service extensions, additional charges and attachments.

The BJP criticised the decision, with J&K BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur calling the move “insensitive and anti-youth”. He said that at a time when thousands of educated youths are unemployed and many are turning overage, rehiring retired officials sends a demoralising message.

“Instead of creating opportunities for the younger generation, the government is indulging in comfort appointments, exposing its disconnect from ground realities,” Thakur said, urging the administration to prioritise transparent recruitment and youth employment.

Former Srinagar mayor Junaid Mattu also took a swipe at the government, remarking that “apparently this is what they meant when they said they would create jobs”.

The criticism comes in the backdrop of the National Conference’s poll promise to create one lakh jobs in the Union Territory.