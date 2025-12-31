Kashmiri shawl seller assaulted, forced to chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' in Haryana; JKSA slams 'growing reign of terror'

SRINAGAR: Kashmiri shawl sellers and traders are facing increasingly difficult times in some North Indian states, with allegations of harassment and assault, including being asked to leave their places of work. The latest incident has been reported from the Fatehabad area of Haryana.

"A Kashmiri youth selling warm clothes was accosted by a right wing element in Haryana’s Fatehabad, who was holding a Kashmiri vendor by his collar and forcing him to chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Mataram’. When the youth refused, he was threatened, grabbed by the neck, choked, and subjected to humiliating and degrading treatment,” the J&K Students Association said in a statement.

The Association also released a video purportedly showing the Kashmiri seller facing harassment.