Migration and mobility: Indians abroad grapple with being both necessary and disposable

Yet amid this tightening of borders, labour migration has taken centerstage as one of the most politically charged aspects of mobility. In the US, the H-1B visa programme, designed to attract high-skilled workers, has sparked fierce debate. Once lauded as a way to fill gaps in high-demand sectors like IT and engineering, the programme has come under fire for enabling the replacement of domestic workers with cheaper, more precarious foreign labour. Migration becomes a proxy for underlying issues of wage stagnation, outsourcing, and corporate cost-cutting. The once-celebrated arrival of skilled workers now feels like a threat to livelihoods of US citizens.

This contradiction plays out across many OECD countries, where the economic reliance on migrant labour is undeniable, even as political pressure mounts to reduce overall migration. Asylum systems are becoming more restrictive, family reunification increasingly conditional, and international student policies more limited.

India occupies a particularly complex position within this global migration landscape. The number of Indian workers abroad has surged from 6.6 million in 1990 to over 18.5 million by 2024, sending back remittances that totalled a record $135 billion in 2024-2025. Indian migrants are integral to labour markets in the Gulf, North America, and Europe. With increased deportations and heightened scrutiny of visa statuses, Indian migrants abroad face the precariousness of being both necessary to the economy and disposable.

Domestically, India’s politics of migration have become increasingly fraught with policies centered on “detect, delete, and deport” of “illegal migrants”. The growing fear around illegal migration taps into deep anxieties about demographic change, identity, and national security. These tensions are not new. But what was once a fluid, or even a shared space is now a contested issue where the line between citizen and “outsider” getting defined.