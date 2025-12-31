Peace, normalcy can be restored in Manipur only if assembly is dissolved: Congress

IMPHAL: Manipur Pradesh Congress President Keisham Meghachandra on Wednesday said the only means to restore peace and normalcy in the ethnic strife-torn state in 2026 is to dissolve the assembly and hold fresh elections.

Keisam told reporters, "While everyone else is celebrating the New Year everywhere, in Manipur, we are not seeing these celebrations. The only solution for the welfare of the people of the state is to dissolve the present assembly. Our demand is the dissolution of the assembly and a fresh mandate. It's the only means to bring peace and normalcy in the state."

The Wangkhem legislator also said, "The ongoing crisis has exposed the failure of the present dispensation to address the aspirations and grievances of the people."

The Congress leader also expressed hope that the New Year would bring clarity, justice, and a people-driven political change for lasting peace in Manipur.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Tongbram Robindro told reporters, "We have had several festivals and celebrations, including the Sangai festival, Orange festival, Christmas and Meitei's own Emoinu festival in November and December."

"At such festive time, I appeal to all the people across the communities to forgive and forget all differences and misunderstandings and return to earlier peace, normalcy and cordial relations with the coming of the new year," he said.