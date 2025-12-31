Power, protest & policy: India’s 2025 story

Jammu & Kashmir

Under the shadow of terrorism

For Jammu and Kashmir, 2025 was marked by terror and administrative tensions. Tourism remained low months after the Pahalgam attack. The assault brought India and Pakistan close to a war, with missile strikes under Operation Sindoor from May 7, followed by three days of clashes before a ceasefire on May 10. In July, three Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists involved were killed in Dachigam forest. On the political front, the ruling NC lost Budgam Assembly bypolls for the first time since 1977, while CM Omar continued a silent tussle with L-G Manoj Sinha

- Fayaz Wani