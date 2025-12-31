‘Punjab House spl session against federal character of Constitution’

CHANDIGARH/BHOPAL: The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution against the Centre’s move to replace MGNREGA with the Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), alleging it undermines a hard-won legal right to work and shifts financial burdens to states.

Moved by Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond during a special session, the resolution said the new law dilutes guaranteed wages and employment for poor labourers, women and lakhs of job card holders, converting a demand-driven scheme into a norm-based programme tied to budgets and predetermined plans.

Reacting sharply, Union agriculture and rural development minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the special session itself was “against the federal spirit of our Constitution.” “It is against the federal spirit of our Constitution for a state legislature to reject or move against a law passed by the Parliament.