Two arrested with 150 kg ammonium nitrate in Rajasthan's Tonk

TONK: The District Special Team (DST) of Tonk police on Wednesday arrested two persons and seized 150 kg of ammonium nitrate, 200 cartridges and six bundles of safety fuse wire from their car, officials said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Surendra Patwa and Surendra Mochi, both residents of Bundi district, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, the DST intercepted a car in the Baroni police station area and recovered around 150 kg of ammonium nitrate concealed in sacks of urea fertiliser, DSP Mrityunjay Mishra said.

The accused were allegedly transporting the explosive material from Bundi to Tonk for supply, he said.

In addition to ammonium nitrate, the police seized 200 cartridges and six bundles of safety fuse wire, measuring approximately 1,100 metres.

The car used for transporting the material was also seized.

Mishra said that the operation was carried out promptly after receiving specific intelligence inputs and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source, intended use and possible links of the seized explosive material.

Police are questioning the accused and examining whether the consignment was meant for illegal activities, including mining, he added.