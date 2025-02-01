A band-aid for bullet wounds, government bankrupt of ideas: Rahul Gandhi slams union budget

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday described the union budget as "a band-aid for bullet wounds" and said the "government is bankrupt of ideas" to boost the economy and increase employment.

The budget 2025-26 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Saturday.

Congress leaders have slammed the budget. "A band-aid for bullet wounds! Amid global uncertainty, solving our economic crisis demanded a paradigm shift. But this government is bankrupt of ideas," Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, said in a post on X.

Party leader Jairam Ramesh said that the government has done little to address the problems concerning the economy.

"The economy is suffering from four related crises - i. Stagnant real wages ii. Lack of buoyancy in mass consumption iii. Sluggish rates of private investment iv. A complex and complicated GST system The Budget does NOTHING to address these illnesses. The only relief has been for income tax payers. What actual impact this will have on the economy remains to be seen," he said on X.