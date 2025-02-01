Akharas ask Mela authorities to ensure no change in Feb 3 Amrit Snan schedule

LUCKNOW: After Mauni Amavasya, Basant Panchami is the next big bathing day when the third Amrit Snan will take place in Mahakumbh. Like other Amrit Snans, it also holds special significance for naga sadhus of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad which they want to be conducted as per schedule with no changes in bathing timings and order of processions.

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) said it had already conveyed its plan to the mela administration. The Prayagraj administration is expecting arrival of pilgrims in the city from Saturday— two days ahead of Amrit Snan on Monday (February 3).

In fact, Amrit Snans are significant for the completion of the process of initiation of Naga Sadhus. In the ongoing Mahakumbh, around 12,000 Naga Sadhus had to be initiated and inducted in various Shaivite Akharas.

After commencing the process of initiation with Makar Sankranti Amrit Snan, the second leg of the initiation (Diksha) process had the Amrit Snan of Mauni Amavasya when all the 12,000 budding Nagas had to take the holy dip in Sangam.

However, owing to the stampede, the Akharas deferred the snan and held it only symbolically in the afternoon with a few sadhus from each Akhara taking the dip.

Now, in order to complete the initiation process of Naga sadhus, all the 12,000 aspirants are required to take a bath in the holy waters of Sangam on Basant Panchami, said the ABAP sources.

On the other, the mela administration is expecting a turnout of several crore people at Sangam for the next Amrit Snan that will start at around 5 am for various Akharas.

“After consultation with all the Akharas, we have conveyed the mela administration about our decision to go ahead for the Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami as per schedule timings allotted to us,” said Ravindra Puri, president, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad.