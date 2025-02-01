Ambitious e-Courts Phase III gets Rs 1,500 crore in Union Budget

NEW DELHI: The ambitious phase three of the e-Courts project, which seeks to establish digital, online and paperless lower courts in the country, has been allocated Rs 1,500 crore in the Union Budget.

The funds for the project have been allocated under the National Mission for Justice Delivery and Legal Reforms.

As part of the National e-Governance Plan, the e-Courts project is under implementation since 2007 for ICT enablement of the Indian judiciary.

The second phase of the project concluded in 2023.

The third phase of the e-Courts project, beginning 2023, is aimed at ushering in a regime of maximum ease of justice by moving towards digital, online and paperless courts through digitisation of the entire court records, including legacy records.