BJP spent over Rs 1,737 cr on 2024 polls, 37% more than 2019: Data

NEW DELHI: The BJP has informed the Election Commission of India (EC) that it spent a total of Rs 1,737.68 crore on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the elections for four state assemblies. Of this, Rs 884.45 crore was spent on general party propaganda, while Rs 853.23 crore was allocated for candidates’ expenses.
The amount is nearly three times that of the Congress party’s total expenditure of Rs 584.65 crore for both the parliamentary and four state elections in the same year.
In comparison to the BJP’s expenditure in 2019 general elections, the amount spent in 2024 was 37% more. In 2019, the party spent Rs 1,264.33 crore, as per the party’s audited report submitted to the EC.
Providing further break-ups of the expenditure, the party said that it spent around Rs 611.50 crore, of which the largest amount was spent on media advertisements, which included advertisements in print and electronic media, bulk SMS campaigns and promotional content across cable, websites, and TV channels.
Of the total, Rs 156.95 was spent on Google India, while Rs 24.63 crore was allocated to Facebook. The BJP said the party also spent Rs 55.75 crore on publicity materials such as posters, banners, hoardings and flags to bolster its election outreach.
Additionally, the BJP’s expenditure on public meetings, processions, and rallies, including arrangements for stages, audio setups, barricades and vehicles, stood at Rs 19.84 crore.
Campaign-related travel expenses formed another significant portion of the party’s spending amounting to Rs 168.92 crore, as this included expenses on star campaigners authorised by the party’s central headquarters. Additionally, Rs 2.53 crore was spent on the travel of other party leaders.
Notably, the ruling BJP had heavily relied on mass outreach and publicity campaigns, which is evident from its spending patterns. Additionally, the gross receipts from the date of announcement of state elections to the date of their completion were Arunachal Pradesh (Rs 5,552.57 crore), Sikkim (Rs 5,552.41 crore), and Odisha (Rs 5,555.65 crore).
The party also apologised for the delay in submitting the expenditure report well beyond the EC’s 90-day deadline.