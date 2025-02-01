BJP spent over Rs 1,737 cr on 2024 polls, 37% more than 2019: Data

NEW DELHI: The BJP has informed the Election Commission of India (EC) that it spent a total of Rs 1,737.68 crore on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the elections for four state assemblies. Of this, Rs 884.45 crore was spent on general party propaganda, while Rs 853.23 crore was allocated for candidates’ expenses.

The amount is nearly three times that of the Congress party’s total expenditure of Rs 584.65 crore for both the parliamentary and four state elections in the same year.

In comparison to the BJP’s expenditure in 2019 general elections, the amount spent in 2024 was 37% more. In 2019, the party spent Rs 1,264.33 crore, as per the party’s audited report submitted to the EC.