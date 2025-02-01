Budget 2025: PM Modi calls it 'people's budget', says will make citizens partners in development

He said a budget usually focuses on increasing the income of the government, but the budget presented by Sitharaman seeks to put more money in the pockets of people, increase savings and make citizens partners in the development journey. "The Budget lays a strong foundation to increase savings and make citizens partners in development," he said.

Modi said welfare measures for gig workers underscore the government's commitment to the dignity of labour.

He said the measures presented in the Budget for the manufacturing sector will allow Indian products to shine globally.

The tax relief will provide big benefits to the middle class and salaried employees. The announcements in the Budget for farmers will revolutionise the agriculture sector and rural economy.

"In terms of reforms, many important steps have been taken in this Budget. Encouraging the private sector in nuclear energy is historic. It will ensure a big contribution of civil nuclear energy in the development of the country," the prime minister said.