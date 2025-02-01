LIVE | Budget 2025: Govt to introduce new Income Tax Bill next week, no tax on income up to Rs 12 lakh

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday made history as she presented a record eighth consecutive budget, which comes in the backdrop of slowdown in economy.
Presenting the budget, the finance minister outlined 10 key development measures in Budget 2025-26, focusing on poverty, youth, women, agriculture, manufacturing, MSMEs, employment, and inclusive growth.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced extension of the time limit for filing updated returns for any assessment year. The time limit is proposed to be extended from the current two years to four years.
Presenting the 14th consecutive Budget under the Narendra Modi government since 2014, Sitharaman also proposed the exemption of TCS (tax collected at source) for remittances for education purposes in cases where education loan is taken from specified financial institutions.
She added that 33,000 taxpayers have availed Vivad Se Vishwas 2.0 scheme to settle direct tax disputes.
The limit for tax deduction on interest income would be doubled to Rs 1 lakh for senior citizens, and the limit for TDS on rent is proposed to be increased to Rs 6 lakh.
Besides, the budget extends the period of incorporation by five years for startups to avail of tax benefits.
In an aggressive bid to overhaul tax reform, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced no personal income tax on incomes up to Rs 12 lakh, responding to growing calls to ease the middle class tax burden.
With the government set to introduce a new income tax bill next week, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised that taxation is a key reform for Viksit Bharat.
She said personal income tax reforms will have a special focus on easing the burden for the middle class. She added that the new Income Tax Bill will simplify laws, retain close to half of the present laws, be clear and direct, and reduce the complexity for taxpayers.
The government will develop top 50 tourist sites in partnership with states and also extend mudra loans to homestays, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.
In efforts to boost tourism in the country, Sitharaman said medical tourism will be promoted in partnership with the private sector and the government will also give special focus to destinations related to life and times of Lord Buddha.
Presenting the Budget for 2025-26, the minister also said financial support will be provided for Western Kosi Canal, benefiting 50,000 hectare in Mithilanchal region in Bihar.
Cost norms for nutritional support programmes like Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 will be enhanced in the Union Budget 2025-26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.
Sitharaman said Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 programmes provide nutritional support to over 8 crore children, 1 crore pregnant and lactating women, and 20 lakh adolescent girls in aspirational districts and the northeast region. "The cost norms for these nutritional support (programmes) will be enhanced accordingly," she said.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said Rs 1.5 lakh crore will be provided towards 50-year interest free loans to states, for infrastructure development.
Also, an asset monetisation plan will be launched for 2025-30 period to infuse Rs 10 lakh crore capital in new projects.
Presenting the Budget for 2025-26, she also announced an outlay of Rs 500 crore for setting up a centre of excellence in artificial intelligence for education.
Further, the Budget outlay for Jal Jeevan Mission is being enhanced to achieve 100 per cent coverage, she added.
Sitharaman also said that urban sector reforms relating to governance, urban land and planning will be incentivised.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government plans to introduce a new Income Tax Bill next week "to take forward 'trust first, scrutinise later' concept."
It is good to see additional capacity being created in IITs and Medical Colleges.
A lot of reliance on credit-card-based short-term loans for farmers and MSMEs. It may not help, as a lot of people in these sectors need capital support and long-term credit.
The union government support for urban sector and state infrastructure projects may not get realised on ground, as it is contingent on reforms.
The Budget has announced many national missions. We will need to see the details to assess the amount of resources that are being committed by the government to these missions and the expectations that the government has from the private sector.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced another round of Fund of Funds for Startups scheme with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore to promote growth of budding entrepreneurs.
The announcement assumes significance as the government is focusing on promoting innovation through startups.
Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has recognised over 1.5 lakh startups so far.
An action plan for Startup India was unveiled on January 16, 2016.
In the same year, Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) scheme was launched with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore, to meet the funding needs of startups.
DPIIT is the monitoring agency and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) is the operating agency for FFS.
The total corpus of Rs 10,000 crore was envisaged to be provided over the 14th and 15th Finance Commission cycles based on progress of the scheme and availability of funds.
It has not only made capital available for startups at early stage, seed stage and growth stage but also played a catalytic role in terms of facilitating raising domestic capital, reducing dependence on foreign capital and encouraging home- grown and new venture capital funds.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced the government's plan to transform India into a large logistics organisation with 1.5 lakh rural post offices.
Sitaraman said India Post will be transformed into a large public logistic organisation with 1.5 lakh rural post offices to become a catalyst for the rural economy. She also announced the government's plan to set up a urea plant with a 12.7 lakh tonne capacity in Assam.
The government will set up an Urban Challenge Fund of Rs 1 lakh crore to finance up to 25% of bankable projects and allocated Rs 10,000 crore for 2025-26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.
She said the fund will be used to implement the proposals for cities as growth hubs, and creative redevelopment.
Sitharaman also announced measures for electricity distribution and improving the financial health of DISCOMS (distribution companies).
Additional borrowing of 0.5% of state GDP to be allowed to strengthen electricity distribution and transmission companies, the finance minister said, adding that with a corpus of Rs 25,000 crore, a Maritime Development fund would be set up for distributing support and promoting competition.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said a focused scheme will be launched for the footwear and leather sectors while steps will be initiated to make India a global toy manufacturing hub.
The government will also launch a mission to support clean technology manufacturing activities, she said while presenting the Union Budget for 2025-26.
She said investment as third engine encompasses investing in people, innovation, and economy.
Broadband connectivity will be provided to all government secondary schools and primary healthcare centres, Sitharaman said.
The government will launch a Rs 2-crore term loan for 5 lakh first-time women, SC and ST entrepreneurs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.
Presenting the Union Budget for 2025-26, the finance minister also said a manufacturing mission will be set up for SME and large industries.
Besides, the government will undertake facilitation measures to enhance productivity of labour-intensive sectors, Sitharaman said.
The credit guarantee cover will be doubled to Rs 20 crore, guarantee fee moderated to 1 per cent, she added.
She also said a national institute of food technology, entrepreneurship and management will be established in Bihar.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced enhancing the limit for interest subvention scheme for Kisan Credit Cards from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.
Sitharaman also said the government will enhance credit guarantee cover for MSMEs to improve their credit access. Besides, the government will introduce customised credit cards with Rs 5 lakh limit for micro-enterprises.
She said the Kisan Credit Cards would facilitate short-term loans for 7.7 crore farmers, fishermen, and dairy farmers. She added that term loan of up to Rs 20 crore will be provided to well-run export-oriented MSMEs.
India will launch a national mission on high-yielding seeds, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.
Presenting her 8th straight Budget, she also said a 'Makhana Board' will be established in Bihar to improve production and processing of fox nut.
The finance minister also said the government will bring enabling framework for sustaining harvest of fisheries sector in exclusive economic zones and high seas. She also announced a 5-year mission to promote cotton production.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the Union Budget 2025-26 will initiate reforms in six areas of taxation, urban development, mining, financial sector, power and regulatory framework.
Presenting her eighth consecutive budget, she said the government's development track record of the past 10 years and structural reforms have drawn global attention.
A Viksit Bharat will have zero poverty, quality education, high-quality, affordable and comprehensive healthcare, she said and added that the budget's focus is to take everyone together on inclusive growth path.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana, covering 100 districts with low yields, modern crop intensity and below-average credit parameters.
Presenting her record eighth consecutive budget, she also said that the scheme would benefit 1.7 crore farmers.
She added the government will launch rural prosperity, and resilience programme focusing on youth, women and farmers.
Nafed (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India) and NCCF will procure pulses in the next four years.
The government will also roll out a 6-year programme for Atmanirbharta in pulses with a special focus on tur, urad, and masoor.
A comprehensive programme for raising vegetables, fruit production, and providing remunerative prices will also be launched, Sitharaman said.
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the government is working towards modernisation and self-reliance in the agriculture sector while focusing on boosting farmers' income.
Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session, Murmu highlighted that India achieved a record foodgrain production of 332 million tonnes in 2023-24.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the Union Budget 2025-26 continues efforts to accelerate growth and provide inclusive development.
Presenting the 14th consecutive Budget under the Narendra Modi government since 2014, Sitharaman said, "Together we embark on journey to unlock our potential for greater prosperity."
She asserted that the Indian economy is fastest-growing among all developing economies. The finance minister said, "We see the next five years as unique opportunity to stimulate growth."
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the Union Budget 2025-26, stated that "Viksit Bharat" will encompass zero poverty, 100% quality education, and high-quality, affordable, and comprehensive healthcare.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "Our economy is the fastest growing among all major economies. Our development track record for the past 10 years and structural reforms have drawn global attention. Confidence in India's capability and potential has only grown in this period. We see the next 5 years as a unique opportunity to realise sabka vikas, stimulating balanced growth of all regions."
This bugdet continues efforts to accelerate growth and provide inclusive development, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Budget for FY26.
"In this Budget, the proposed development measures span 10 broad areas, focusing on poor, youth, annadata (farmer) and nari (women), spurring agricultural growth and productivity, building rural prosperity and resilience, and taking everyone together on an inclusive growth path, boosting manufacturing and further Make in India, supporting MSMEs, enabling employment-led development, investing in people, economy and innovation..." she said.
Fiscal Deficit: The budgeted fiscal deficit, which is the difference between the government expenditure and income, for the current fiscal is estimated at 4.9% the GDP. As per the fiscal consolidation roadmap, the deficit is to be brought down to 4.5% of GDP in FY26.
Capital Expenditure: The government's planned capital expenditure for this fiscal year is budgeted at Rs 11.1 lakh crore. However, slower government spending in the first four months due to Lok Sabha elections delayed the capex cycle and the final numbers for the current fiscal are expected to be lower than budgeted. The capex momentum is expected to continue in the FY26 Budget as well.
Debt Roadmap: The finance minister, in her 2024-25 budget speech, had stated that from 2026-27 onwards the endeavour of fiscal policy would be to maintain the fiscal deficit in a way that the central government debt is on a declining path as a percentage of the GDP.
Markets would closely look for the debt consolidation roadmap from FY27 onwards to see when the finance minister sees general government debt-to-GDP fall to the 60% target. The general government debt-to-GDP ratio was 85% in 2024, which included central government debt of 57%.
Borrowing: The government's gross borrowing Budget was Rs 14.01 lakh crore in FY25. The government borrows from the market to fund its fiscal deficit. The borrowing number will be watched by the market, especially on the back of lower dividends from the RBI in FY26 compared to Rs 2.11 lakh crore in FY25.
Tax Revenue: The 2024-25 Budget had pegged gross tax revenue at Rs 38.40 lakh crore, an 11.72% growth over FY24. This includes Rs 22.07 lakh crore estimated to come from direct taxes (personal income tax + corporate tax), and Rs 16.33 lakh crore from indirect taxes (customs + excise duty + GST).
GST: Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in 2024-25 is estimated to rise 11% to Rs 10.62 lakh crore. FY '26 GST revenue projections will be watched as the revenue growth has slowed over the last three months in the current fiscal.
Nominal GDP: India's nominal GDP growth (real GDP plus inflation) in FY25 is estimated to be 10.5%, while the Real GDP growth estimated by NSO is 6.4%. FY26 nominal GDP growth projections in the Budget will give an idea about the inflation trajectory in the next fiscal.
Dividend: The government estimated Rs 2.33 lakh crore from the RBI and financial institutions and Rs 56,260 crore from CPSEs as dividends in FY25. These two key non-tax revenue numbers will be looked for in FY26 Budget projections.
Disinvestment & Asset Monetisation: 'Miscellaneous Capital Receipts' -- which include proceeds from disinvestment and asset monetisation -- was pegged at Rs 50,000 crore in FY25 Budget. The FY26 Budget will give a number for next year and a broader asset monetisation roadmap.
Spotlight would also be on spending on key schemes like NREGA as well as key sectors like health and education.
The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday approved the Union Budget 2025-26.
Following this, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her eighth record budget in the Lok Sabha that comes in the backdrop of growth slowing down to four-year-low of 6.4% and clamour for tax relief amid moderation in consumption.
This is the second Budget of the BJP-led NDA government in its third term in office. Like in the past three years, this year's budget would also be in paperless form.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday called on President Droupadi Murmu before presenting her record eighth Budget in the Lok Sabha. As per established tradition, the finance minister met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before heading to Parliament.
President Murmu offered 'dahi-chini' (curd-sugar), considered auspicious, to Sitharaman before she left for Parliament to present the Union Budget.
"Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt Nirmala Sitharaman along with Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget. The President expressed best wishes to the Union Finance Minister and her team for the presentation of budget," President's office said in a post on X.
The golden era of globalisation probably disappearing amid geopolitical and policy uncertainties, resulting in the economic growth slowdown, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said on Friday.
India's economy is likely to expand by 6.3-6.8% in the coming fiscal, much lower than what is needed to become a developed country, and requires deregulation and reforms in areas like land and labour to stimulate growth, according to the government's pre-Budget Economic Survey.
"The era of globalisation is over...tailwind of globalisation is becoming more of a headwind...there is geopolitical and policy uncertainty both on the investment front and on the trade side, and the growth projections also reflect that," he told PTI in an interview.
Blaming external sector for the slowdown, Nageswaran said, "The golden era from 1980 onwards, which probably was until 2016 when you had era of globalisation where trade flow of as share of GDP went up, investment flows as percentage global GDP went up, poverty reduction happened, and there was free movement of goods and services and even people, but that is drawing to an end."
He, however, hoped that there could be other forces coming into play which could provide tailwind in the coming years. "Right now, we are in a state of flux that is what we have to take into account in our planning and in our policy framework for growth, which will take care of India's aspiration given this global environment," he said.
With a soothing sincerity, the Survey at the very outset confirms that growth is in a grim state and that it may not get any easier. Rather, we need to get stronger.
Accordingly, FY26 real GDP growth was pegged at a heart-sinking 6.3%-6.8%, barely better than FY25's projected 6.4%. One could argue that there's no need to be all grumpy. For, nothing good ever happens at zero, and India's estimated 6% plus growth should provide enough cheer.
But what actually rips a hole in the heart is that both the estimates for FY25 and FY26 make the much-needed 7-8% growth rate appear like a star so distant from Earth. This is crucial given India's ambition to emerge as a developed nation by 2047, for which we need 8% sustained growth every year for at least one full decade.
The state of the economy document indicated that India's world-beating growth is moderating and more needs to be done to achieve the near 8% annual rate needed to achieve the Viksit Bharat target by 2047.
The 6.3 % to 6.8% growth rate in 2025–26 compares to an estimated 6.4% growth in the current year ending March 31—the weakest since the pandemic—and 8.2% in the past 2023-24 financial year.
Analysts and experts expect some tax rationalisation, export push, better implementation of capital spending plans and clear roadmap on structural reforms. They also see some expansion in the production-linked incentives, and increased allocation to some welfare schemes while continuing focus on infrastructure creation/upgrade.
Also, tariff cuts to encourage local manufacturing are expected.
Increased allocations to boost job creation and skills, lower customs duties on intermediaries and increase in agriculture investments are also high on the list of expectations. Measures for accelerating domestic demand and private consumption are also expected.
They all agree on one thing - the government will continue on the path of fiscal consolidation, with a projected fiscal deficit of 4.5% of GDP for FY26 against 4.8% in the current fiscal ending March 31.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday will present her eighth consecutive Budget, which she will deliver from a digital tablet enclosed in a traditional 'bahi-khata' style pouch.
This will take Sitharaman closer to the record of 10 budgets that were presented by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai over different time periods. Desai has presented a total of 6 budgets during his tenure as finance minister from 1959 to 1964, and 4 budgets between 1967 and 1969. Former finance ministers P Chidambaram and Pranab Mukherjee had presented nine and eight budgets, respectively, under different prime ministers.
Sitharaman, however, will continue to hold the record of presenting the maximum number of budgets on the trot - eight straight budgets under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Sitharaman, India's first full-time woman Finance Minister, broke away from the colonial tradition of carrying a Budget briefcase in July 2019, opting instead for a traditional 'bahi-khata', to carry the Union Budget papers. She continued this custom the following year, and in the pandemic-affected 2021, she replaced the traditional papers with a digital tablet to carry her speech and other Budget documents.
This tradition continues on Saturday.
Expectations of relief on income tax, particularly for lower middle class, is high after Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked goddess of wealth for elevating poor and middle class.
"I pray to Goddess Lakshmi that the poor and the middle-class sections in the country are blessed by her," Modi said on Friday while speaking to reporters outside Parliament before the start of the Budget session.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her record eighth consecutive Budget at 11 am today, as India awaits measures to revive sluggish economic growth.
