Fadnavis hails Union Budget as ‘dream budget’ for middle class, highlights key Maharashtra allocations

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s 2025-26 budget, calling it a “dream budget” that provides major relief to the middle class by making income up to Rs 12 lakh tax-free.

The budget includes key allocations for Maharashtra, with Rs 683 crore for the Rural Connectivity Improvement Project, Rs 100 crore for the Agribusiness Project, Rs 1,094 crore for Economic Clusters, Rs 186 crore for Lift Irrigation Projects, Rs 699 crore for Pune Metro, Rs 1,255 crore for Mumbai Metro, Rs 4,004 crore for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, Rs 683 crore for rural development, Rs 295 crore for Nagdhi River, and Rs 229 crore for Mula-Mutha River development.

Fadnavis said the budget would transform rural India, boost citizen-centric investment, and benefit Maharashtra’s startup sector. He called the tax exemption increase “historic,” saying it would enhance purchasing power, boost demand, and strengthen the economy.

He welcomed the increase in the income tax exemption limit, stating that it would put more money in people’s hands and drive economic demand. "Raising the taxable income limit from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 12 lakh is a historic decision. It will provide significant relief to the middle class, salaried individuals, and youth, ensuring they retain a larger share of their earnings," he added.

The chief minister also said the budget would energise markets, enhance purchasing power, and generate employment, particularly benefiting the MSME sector. He pointed to key provisions such as a special incentive scheme for 100 districts, support for oilseed production, and a policy ensuring 100% procurement, which he said would greatly benefit farmers.

Fadnavis underscored the budget’s importance for Maharashtra’s startup ecosystem, calling the state the "startup capital" of India. "With a loan limit of Rs 20 crore for startups, this budget will accelerate the growth of new businesses and create employment opportunities," he said.

On infrastructure, he welcomed the new policy framework and the continuation of the 50-year interest-free loan scheme for foundational projects, saying Maharashtra would remain a key beneficiary. He also noted that Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects would attract private investment and drive job creation.

"This budget strengthens Maharashtra’s progress across multiple sectors. It ensures long-term economic growth, boosts infrastructure, and provides crucial support for agriculture, startups, and employment generation," Fadnavis said.