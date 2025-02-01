Gujarat riots survivor Zakia Jafri, who went to court against PM Modi, dies in Ahmedabad

Zakia Jafri, a survivor of the 2002 Gujarat riots, who took Prime Minister Narendra Modi to court, passed away on Saturday in Ahmedabad at the age of 86.

Zakia's husband and former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri was among 69 persons who were burnt to death by a right-wing mob inside the gated Gulbarg Society, a Muslim neighbourhood in Ahmedabad, on February 28, 2002.

"My mother was visiting my sister's house in Ahmedabad. She completed her daily morning routine and was chatting normally with her family members when she complained of feeling uneasy. The doctor who was called in declared her dead at around 11:30 am," her son Tanveer Jafri said.

Zakia was known for her legal battle against the investigative agencies for absolving Narendra Modi, who was then chief minister of Gujarat, from responsibility of the riots that killed around 2000 people, predominantly Muslims.

"Zakia Appa, a compassionate leader of human rights community passed away just 30 minutes ago! Her visionary presence will be missed by d nation family friends & world! Tanveer Bhai, Nishrin, Duraiyaappa, grandkids we are with you! Rest in Power and Peace Zakia appa! #ZakiaJafri," human rights Teesta Setalvad, who was co-complainant in Zakia's petition in the Supreme Court, posted on X.