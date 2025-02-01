Jaipur Diary | In trouble as I’m not a yes-man: Raj minister

Controversial Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena has sparked a fresh row at the opening day of the Budget session of the state Assembly. He has apparently asked to leave the Assembly on health grounds, after which he said he’s not a ‘yes-man’, which is the cause of his troubles. In a media interaction, Meena said in the “Durbar of yes-yes, whoever says ‘no’ faces much hassle.” Although the senior-most cabinet minister in the Bhajan Lal government, Meena had resigned from his post of agriculture minister after the BJP lost on some Lok Sabha seats in his area. However, his resignation is yet to be accepted.

Bollywood stars sparkle at Jaipur litfest

A bunch of Bollywood artistes have grabbed the spotlight at the Jaipur Literature Festival, dubbed as the greatest literary event in the subcontinent. On the opening day, celebrated lyricist, and screenwriter Javed Akhtar, releasing his latest book, ‘Seepiyan’, spoke on growing alienation from one’s roots in the face of urbanisation. He stressed the vitality of preserving one’s mother tongue which he said “is a vehicle in which tradition, culture, and continuity travel.” Besides, exciting sessions by composer Shekhar and lyricist-actor Swanand Kirkire are bringing ‘culture-craving’ audiences.