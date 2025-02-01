'Nothing for middle class in the Budget,' say Opposition MPs

NEW DELHI: The Budget 2025 has nothing to offer to the common people and the middle class, and the government has brought the document with upcoming Bihar elections in mind, Opposition leaders on Saturday said.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee said there was nothing for West Bengal in the Budget.

"There is nothing for common people in the Budget. They have presented the Budget with the upcoming Bihar elections in mind. Last time as well, all announcements were for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. Andhra Pradesh elections are over, Bihar polls are upcoming, so the state is in focus," Banerjee told reporters in the Parliament complex.

"As far as West Bengal is concerned, it has not got anything in the last ten years, nor was there anything today. This is unfortunate," he said.