Seismologists urge caution as Uttarkashi faces ongoing earthquake tremors

DEHRADUN: In Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, residents have been experiencing continuous earthquake tremors for the past ten days. Seismologists have issued a warning, advising locals to remain vigilant. "We must acclimatize ourselves to living in such conditions," they stated, emphasizing the importance of preparedness in the face of ongoing seismic activity.

The hill district of Uttarkashi experienced yet another tremor early Friday morning, leaving residents in a state of fear and anxiety. This marks the ninth earthquake in just six days, with the latest shocks prompting people to rush out of their homes, offices, and shops.

While acknowledging that the Himalayan belt is under significant stress, Dr Sushil Kumar, a senior seismologist at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology remarked, "We cannot deny that the region is quite stressed. However, we must learn to live with these small tremors in the future."

Experts are closely monitoring the situation, noting that Uttarkashi falls within seismic zone 5, an area known for its vulnerability to earthquakes. "It is concerning that this region has not experienced a significant earthquake in a long time," said a local seismologist. "We believe that a large amount of energy has been accumulating beneath the Earth's surface."

On Friday morning, an earthquake measuring 2.07 on the Richter scale struck Uttarkashi, although no reports of damage have been received. This follows a tremor felt in the district headquarters and surrounding areas on Thursday at 7:31 PM, which left residents in a state of panic.

Jai Prakash Singh Pawar, the District Disaster Management Officer of Uttarkashi, stated, "According to information received from the control room, this earthquake was measured at 2.7 on the Richter scale. Its epicenter was located near Sarutal Lake in the Barkot tehsil, within the forest area of the Yamunotri range."