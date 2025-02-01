Uttar Pradesh: Young Dalit woman found dead in Ayodhya, kin suspect gangrape and murder

LUCKNOW: In a gruesome case of suspected gangrape and murder, the disrobed body of a Dalit woman, 22, was found outside the Sahnawa village under Kotwali police station limits of Ayodhya on Saturday.

As per the relatives, the victim had been missing since Thursday night under mysterious circumstances and her disrobed body with limbs fractured and eyes gouged was recovered from a dry drain outside the village.

The family of the victim and the fellow villagers suspected it to be a case of gangrape and murder.

As per the family sources, when they failed to get any clue about the missing victim, they approached the local police station and got a case of abduction registered against unidentified persons on Friday night.

In the meantime, the nude body of the victim was spotted by the husband of her elder sister in a dry drain outside the village. Her limbs were tied with a rope, there were injury marks on the entire body and her clothes, soaked in blood, were also found at some distance from the body.

Kotwali police station in-charge Manoj Sharma said that prima facie it seemed to be a case of murder, further investigation was on.

On the other, on seeing the body, the women members of the family turned unconscious. The elder sister of the victim said that she had left home on Thursday night around 10 pm to attend some religious ‘Katha Vachan’ (story telling) programme in the village.