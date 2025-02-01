Warmer, drier Feb likely to hit wheat crop: IMD

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast a drier and hotter February which would cause adverse impact on standing food grain crops like wheat at flowering and grain filling stages. Horticulture crops like apple and stone fruits may experience premature bud break.

January 2025 was the third warmest and received the fourth lowest rainfall since 1901. In its February forecast, the IMD said the rainfall averaged over North India is most likely to be below normal. “Further, monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during February 2025 is also most likely to be below normal,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general, meteorology.

The IMD has predicted that the monthly minimum temperatures during February 2025 are most likely to be above-normal over most parts of the country. Similarly, monthly maximum temperatures are likely to be normal to above normal over most parts of the country.

The country’s mean temperature in January was 18.98 degrees Celsius, the third highest for the month since 1901, behind 1958 and 1990.

“Below normal rainfall along with higher temperatures over the plains of Northwest India would adversely impact food grains and horticulture crops,” said Mohapatra. “It would have a significant adverse impact on standing crops like wheat at flowering and grain filling stages.