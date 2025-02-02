Body of Dalit woman found in Ayodhya: Rahul, Priyanka slam 'anti-Bahujan' BJP

NEW DELHI: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashed out at the BJP after the body of a missing Dalit woman was found in a desolate canal in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, as they demanded strict action against the culprits and the police officers who have been accused of inaction.

An unclothed body of a 22-year-old Dalit woman, who was missing, was found in a desolate canal near her village in Ayodhya, with her family alleging murder, police said on Saturday.

The family members claimed that her eyes were missing and that the body bore deep wounds and fractures.

The woman's family has accused police of inaction, alleging that officers did not actively search for her despite the missing report.

In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "The inhumanity and brutal murder of a Dalit girl in Ayodhya is heartbreaking and very shameful. If the administration had paid heed to the cry for help of the girl's family that had been echoing for three days, perhaps her life could have been saved."

"Another daughter's life has ended due to this heinous crime. For how long and how many families will have to cry and suffer like this? The anti-Bahujan BJP rule, especially in Uttar Pradesh, is resulting in rising the heinous atrocities, injustices and murders of Dalits," Gandhi said.