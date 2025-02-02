BSF Director General to hold border talks with Bangladeshi counterpart from February 16 to 19

NEW DELHI: India and Bangladesh will hold a four-day Director General (DG) level talk from February 16. Several issues including fencing and rise in infiltration attempts are going to be on table, officials said on Sunday.

The delegation-level meeting led by DG Border Security Force (BSF) from Indian side and chief of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) of Bangladesh is taking place for the first time after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5, 2024. They also said that earlier twice such a deliberation was to be postponed for one reason or other.

The meeting between the two sides will be held between February 16 and 19 as part of the 55th edition of these bi-annual talks, as the agenda has been worked upon, the officials said.

The issues related to objections raised by Bangladesh over the construction of “agreed upon” single-row fence at about 92 identified patches covering about 95.8 km of the overall 4,096 km international border between the two countries are expected to be taken up with “prominence”, sources said.