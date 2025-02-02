Congress releases 'chargesheet' against BJP ahead of Chhattisgarh urban body polls

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) on Sunday released a 25-point 'chargesheet' against the ruling BJP government, highlighting alleged corruption, poor governance, failure to keep promises, deteriorating law and order situation. The move comes ahead of the upcoming local body elections in the state.

The state PCC president Deepak Baij, while unveiling the chargesheet, questioned the leadership of the CM Vishnu Deo Sai during the last one year, claiming that the government lacked direction and was being controlled remotely.

“The present government is a puppet and remote-controlled. Nobody knows if the Chhattisgarh government is controlled from Delhi or Nagpur or even from Bihar! Who is at the helm of affairs—the CM, two deputy chief ministers or a prominent BJP minister considering himself as no less than a CM. It seems the state has many super CMs”, said Baij, taking a dig at the BJP government.

He further said that the Congress would expose the BJP government's failures before the public during the election campaigns.