'Dear local Pablo Escobars': Assam CM warns of police action against drug dealers, Manipur CM applauds efforts

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday asked drug dealers to think of Assam police before thinking of drugs, following the destruction of poppy plantations by Goalpara police.
“Dear Local Pablo Escobars, sorry to spoil your planned Udta Assam party! Because @Goalpara_Police destroyed 170 Bighas of poppy cultivation in the Char (sandbar) areas worth ₹27.20 crore in January. So next time you think of drugs, think of @assampolice first,” Sarma posted on X.
He shared a video that shows a tractor destroying poppy plantations in the presence of security personnel.
Sarma’s post ensued a quick response from Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
“My deep appreciation for the decisive measures taken in Assam, under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @himantabiswa ji, in addressing the challenges posed by the cultivation of poppy,” Singh posted on X.
He further wrote, “We stand together and remain resolute in our shared goal of building a future where every youth of the NE is protected, nurtured, and given the opportunity to thrive free from the shadow of drugs.”
The issue of drug dealing and addiction has hit Manipur the most among the Northeast states. To combat the menace, it launched the “War on Drugs” in 2018.
An operation carried out jointly by Manipur police and Central Reserve Police Force to destroy poppy plantations in the hill range of Lhungjang village in the Kangpokpi district two days ago was met with violent opposition.
A large mob, which was armed with sticks, attacked three police vehicles and threatened the personnel to stop the drive. Normalcy was restored after the arrival of a reinforcement team led by the SP of Kangpokpi.
Illegal poppy cultivations in around 45 acres of land were also destroyed.
The government issued a statement on Saturday evening condemning the mob violence. The statement said an FIR was filed for further investigation into the incident.