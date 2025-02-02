'Dear local Pablo Escobars': Assam CM warns of police action against drug dealers, Manipur CM applauds efforts

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday asked drug dealers to think of Assam police before thinking of drugs, following the destruction of poppy plantations by Goalpara police.

“Dear Local Pablo Escobars, sorry to spoil your planned Udta Assam party! Because @Goalpara_Police destroyed 170 Bighas of poppy cultivation in the Char (sandbar) areas worth ₹27.20 crore in January. So next time you think of drugs, think of @assampolice first,” Sarma posted on X.

He shared a video that shows a tractor destroying poppy plantations in the presence of security personnel.