Fadnavis-Shinde 'discord' has hit Maharashtra's progress, claims Sanjay Raut

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde suspects his phone calls are being monitored, and central agencies are tracking his movements, amid growing tensions between him and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has claimed.

"An MLA told me that Shinde is convinced that surveillance is being conducted on him and his associates," Raut wrote in his weekly column Rokhthok in Saamna, the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece.

Raut alleged that strained relations between Fadnavis and Shinde have paralysed the Maharashtra government despite its majority. He claimed Shinde has not come to terms with the fact that he was not reinstated as chief minister after the November 2024 assembly elections and is desperately trying to reclaim the position—a reality that Fadnavis fully understands.

In the elections, the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, secured 230 out of 288 seats.