Faizabad MP breaks down after dalit woman found dead in Ayodhya, promises justice to family

LUCKNOW: Sitting Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad, who represents Faizabad in Lok Sabha, was seen weeping in front of media persons on Sunday and said he would resign from Lok Sabha if the family of the 22-year-old dalit woman found murdered in Sahnawa village in Ayodhya district on Saturday did not get justice.
A video of which surfaced online shows the Faizabad MP crying and others beside him consoling him. "Let me go to Delhi. I will raise this matter in front of (PM) Modi and if we don't get justice, then I will resign from the Lok Sabha," the Samajwadi Party MP is seen calling out the name of God, "Where are you Lord Ram, where are you mother Sita?".
In the video footage, the MP is seen being consoled by his men saying, "You will fight for her, get her justice. What will history say? How did this happen to the girl child?"
The MP expressed his grief over the fact that he couldn't save the life of the girl. Again, the people sitting next to him console him saying that Prasad has to get justice for the deceased. "This is a very serious issue, this has become the biggest matter." they are heard saying in the video.
The 22-year-old woman's nude body was found in a dry drain outside her native village.
The victim’s family had suspected gang rape followed by her murder. However, the district police, after the autopsy report, denied gangrape of the victim on Sunday.
The victims's kin said that she had been missing since Thursday and following this, they launched a search and her body was spotted by her elder sister's husband in a dry drain just about 500 metres away from their village on Saturday morning.
The victim's family said that the body of the victim had no clothes, the limbs were fractured and eyes were missing and there were injury marks on the entire body.
Villagers who draped and shifted the body noticed that one of her legs was fractured.
Circle Inspector Ashutosh Tiwari said that police registered a missing persons report after receiving a complaint on Friday.
Meanwhile, the woman's family has accused cops of their inaction, alleging that officers did not properly search for her despite filing a missing complaint. A massive crowd also gathered at the spot where the body was found and demanded swift justice in this regard.
An investigation into the incident was launched and efforts were underway to identify the culprits.