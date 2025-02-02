Father, son injured in firing incident in UP's Sultanpur

SULTANPUR: A minor dispute in a village under Kadipur police station limits led to a firing incident on Sunday injuring a young man, police said.

While the bullet touched his face and whizzed past him, his father was assaulted with a firearm butt, the police said.

Both the victims belonging to Katsari village were taken to the community health centre where they are undergoing treatment.

According to officials, Satyendra Mishra (48) had an argument with his neighbour Deepak Mishra over an underground pipeline.

The altercation escalated and Deepak allegedly attacked Satyendra with a firearm butt. Seeing this, Satyendra's son Ritik Mishra (24) rushed to intervene, following which Deepak allegedly opened fire. The bullet touched Ritik's face due to which he collapsed.

Hearing the gunshot, locals rushed to the scene but the accused fled.

Upon receiving information, Inspector A K Singh reached the spot and took the injured father and son to the hospital.

A pistol shell was recovered from the spot.

Kadipur Circle Officer Vinay Gautam confirmed the incident, stating that the attack stemmed from a personal dispute.

"The exact nature of injuries will be confirmed based on the doctor's report. Further action will be taken upon receiving the complaint," he said.