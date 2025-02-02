Five pilgrims killed, 35 injured as bus falls into gorge in Gujarat

DANG: Five persons were killed and 35 others injured when a private bus carrying pilgrims on a trip to various religious places fell into a deep gorge in Gujarat's Dang district early Sunday morning, police said.

Among the injured persons, 17 were grievously hurt, they said.

The accident took place at 4. 15 am when the bus driver lost control over the wheels near the Saputara hill station, in-charge Superintendent of Police SG Patil said.

The bus, carrying 48 pilgrims, broke the crash barrier and fell at a depth of about 35 feet into the gorge, he said.

"Five persons died on the spot and 17 others suffered serious injuries and have been rushed to a civil hospital at Ahwa. Some others have sustained minor injuries. The rescue operation is nearly over," the official said.