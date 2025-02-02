MHA seeks nominations for UN training on tackling misinformation, disinformation

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought nominations from enforcement agencies from across the country for a training programme to be held in Vienna from March 10 to 21 this year for personnel of the security grids of member countries organised by the UN Peace Operations on trainer’s course on combating “misinformation, disinformation, malinformation and hate speech”.

In a letter, a copy of which is with this newspaper, addressed to Secretaries to different central ministries, chief secretaries of states and Union Territories and chiefs of central forces and agencies, the MHA said, “The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has informed about the invitation received from the UN for the Training of Trainers (ToT) on addressing misinformation, disinformation, malinformation, and hate speech (MDMH) in Vienna, Austria, from 10 to 21 March 2025.”

The MHA has also communicated to the concerned authorities that the nomination of “eligible and suitable candidates” in the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) and Superintendent of Police (SP) “active in service for the above-said courses may be forwarded through proper channel to this Ministry by February 5, 2025, along with the requisite documents duly signed and completed”.

The MHA said, “No fixed slot from India is available. It is an open invitation for all members’ states of the UN. The candidates should have a broad experience of police service, and are selected to serve as a police officer in an international peace support operation. The recommended nominees by the Government of India will be selected by the UN. The selection process considers a balance in professional and organisational backgrounds.”

It, however, suggested that nominating governments and organisations should submit a maximum of three nominations for the course.

It also informed that all costs related to round-trip air tickets, accommodation and meals for the participants will be covered by the organisers. But, the responsibility of obtaining all necessary visas, both in terms of costs and administrative procedures, lies solely with the participant’s government, it added.

“Participants must have health insurance while attending the course and the host (Austrian authorities) will provide medical support for minor ailments (first aid),” it said.

The Integrated Training Service (ITS) of the Division of Policy, Evaluation and Training (DPET), Department of Peace Operations (DPO), will conduct a ToT course for the Reinforcement Training Package for the UN Military and Police Units on addressing MDMH threats in the UN Peace Operations.