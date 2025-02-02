MoEFCC budget sees 9% rise with increased allocation for forestry, wildlife

NEW DELHI: In the 2025-26 budget, the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has received little attention. There is an increase of around 9% in the budgetary allocation compared to last year's revised estimate.

The budgetary allocation is Rs 3,412.82 cr, which is around Rs 287 crore more than last year's revised budget. Last year's budgetary allocation was Rs 3125.96 crore.

The major share of increase in the budget of allocation in the department of Environment, Forestry and Wildlife (EFW). It has witnessed around 22% increase compared to the previous year. This year allocation is Rs 720 crore whereas it was Rs 590 crore as per revised estimate of 2024-25.

Under EFW, some crucial centrally sponsored schemes like the National Mission for a Green India (GIM), Conservation of Natural Resources and Ecosystem, and Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitats have witnessed an increase in the fund.

The GIM is one of the eight Missions under the National Action Plan on Climate Change to protect, restore, and enhance India's forest cover and respond to climate change has received Rs 220 crore, while the last year, this project received Rs 160 crore.

Conservation of Aquatic Ecosystems received an allocation of Rs 35 crore, whereas it was Rs 23.50 crore last year.

Even the flagship projects such as "The Project Tiger" and "The Project Elephant" have not received much attention. This budget collectively received Rs 290 crore, while last year's budget allocation was Rs 245 crore.

Even the cheetah project has yet to receive any special attention.

There is a slight increase in National Coastal Mission but slight decrease in the allocation of control of the pollution. Last year's allocation to control pollution was Rs 858 crore which reduced to Rs 853.90 crore.

However, allocation to the Commission for Air Quality Management has increased over more than double. This year's allocation is around Rs 39 crore whereas it was just Rs 16.23 crore last year as per revised estimates. However, funds allocation for the National Clean Air Programme is reduced. The fund's allocation is Rs 853 crore which is minimally reduced compared to the previous year.