National Institute of Ayurveda launches plant-based skincare products

JAIPUR: The National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), a Deemed to be University under the Ministry of Ayush, has launched a line of plant-based cosmetic products aimed at providing safe, chemical-free alternatives for skincare.

The range includes foot care cream, Aloe Vera gel, lip balm and a variety of herbal soaps, among others, using plant-based extracts to offer effective skincare solutions.

"Ayurveda has always advocated harmony between nature and human health. Our mission is to bring this wisdom into everyday skincare, ensuring that people have access to safe, effective, and sustainable products," Sanjeev Sharma, vice-chancellor of NIA, said.

The NIA is actively working on technology transfer mechanisms to introduce these products to the wider market, fostering a collaboration between the academia and the industry, he added.