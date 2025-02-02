Three members of radical Meitei outfit held in Manipur for extortion

IMPHAL: Security forces have arrested three members of Meitei radical outfit Arambai Tenggol for allegedly being involved in extortion in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said on Sunday.

They were apprehended from Keithelmanbi in the district on Saturday as they were accused of "issuing challan for collection of money to drivers of commercial vehicles plying on Imphal-Jiribam National Highway", a senior officer said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Thangjam George Singh (28), Abujam Narendra Singh (21) and Wahengbam Amarjit Singh (35).