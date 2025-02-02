Where are the jobs? Ask Medicos as 10,000 extra medical seats announced during Union Budget 

NEW DELHI: The Medicos has Union budget 2025 has announced 10,000 additional medical seats in India, intending to add 75,000 in the next five years.

While the medical community has welcomed the move, but many raised questions about the quality of education, infrastructure, and even the scarcity of jobs.

Speaking with TNIE, Indian Medical Association (IMA) National President Dr. Dilip Bhanushali welcomed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement in the union budget that ten thousand additional medical seats would be added.

“This will ensure sufficient doctors to serve the people. However, we expect that proper infrastructure is available in medical colleges and hospitals, including teachers for these students. With the rising numbers of medical graduates, we request that they be provided with employment opportunities, ” he added.

The Economic Survey acknowledged that the physician-to-population ration in India would meet the WHO standard of 1: 1000 by 2030, making the shortage of doctors a less pressing concern. It also highlighted issues plaguing medical education like more jobs in urban areas compared to rural areas, a shortage of specialists across specialities, remuneration, doctor migration, high medical fees, and the quality of medical education.