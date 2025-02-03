728 hoax bomb threats received by airlines in 2024, 13 people arrested: Centre

Indigo Airlines received the highest number of hoax bomb threats in 2024, followed by Air India and Vistara. However, only 13 people have been arrested in connection with hoax bomb threats to airlines in 2024.
According to the Union Civil Aviation Ministry, 728 bomb threats were received in 2024, 714 of which were hoax threats received by domestic airlines, and the rest by a few international carriers.
In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the total figure includes 14 bomb threats received by foreign carriers. Emirates and Air Arabia received five and three such threats, respectively, last year, while Aeroflot, Air Canada, Cathay Pacific, Etihad, Nok Air and Thai Lion Air each received one threat, according to the data.
According to Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) data, IndiGo received the highest number of bomb threats at 216, followed by Air India (179), Vistara (153), Akasa Air (72), SpiceJet (35), Alliance Air (26), Air India Express (19) and Star Air (14).
"A total of 13 persons have been arrested in 2024 in connection with hoax bomb threats," Mohol said in a written reply.
In a detailed reply, the minister underlined that BCAS has mandated robust protocols for handling such threats as part of the Bomb Threat Contingency Plan (BTCP). Every airport has a designated Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) which analyses the threat and acts accordingly.
"In order to deal with hoax bomb threats, BCAS has issued advisories to all the civil aviation stakeholders in the country to ensure streamlined security measures and prevent any unlawful interference with civil aviation," the minister said.
In another response to a question related to boosting the aviation market by reducing flight delays or cancellations, the minister said Indian carriers face cancellations or delays due to bad weather like fog or other issues like constraints in supply chain for spares or components from vendors and original equipment manufacturers.
“A number of aircraft were unable to fly in the recent past due to supply chain, maintenance issues and safety concerns, for instance, A320 NEO family aircraft fitted with Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines,” said Mohol.
The government has also informed Parliament that the country has six airports where the runway is certified for CAT III operation i.e. flights can operate with zero visibility in Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Amritsar, Jaipur and Bengaluru.
Airline wise data of bomb threats in 2024
IndiGo - 216
Air India - 179
Vistara - 153
Akasa- 72
Spicejet- 35
Alliance Air - 26
Air India Express - 19
Star Air - 14
Emirates - 5
Air Arabia - 3
Aeroflot - 1
Air canada- 1
Cathay pacific - 1
Etihad - 1
Nok Air - 1
Thai Lion Air - 1
Total - 728