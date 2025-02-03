728 hoax bomb threats received by airlines in 2024, 13 people arrested: Centre

Indigo Airlines received the highest number of hoax bomb threats in 2024, followed by Air India and Vistara. However, only 13 people have been arrested in connection with hoax bomb threats to airlines in 2024.

According to the Union Civil Aviation Ministry, 728 bomb threats were received in 2024, 714 of which were hoax threats received by domestic airlines, and the rest by a few international carriers.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the total figure includes 14 bomb threats received by foreign carriers. Emirates and Air Arabia received five and three such threats, respectively, last year, while Aeroflot, Air Canada, Cathay Pacific, Etihad, Nok Air and Thai Lion Air each received one threat, according to the data.

According to Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) data, IndiGo received the highest number of bomb threats at 216, followed by Air India (179), Vistara (153), Akasa Air (72), SpiceJet (35), Alliance Air (26), Air India Express (19) and Star Air (14).

"A total of 13 persons have been arrested in 2024 in connection with hoax bomb threats," Mohol said in a written reply.