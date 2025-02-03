Anti-conversion bill tabled in Rajasthan Assembly

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2025 was introduced in the ongoing Budget Session of the state Assembly on Monday.

The offence under the anti-conversion bill will be cognisable and non-bailable and triable by a court.

The Bill is aimed at prohibiting unlawful conversion from one religion to another and has provisions for imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 50,000.

It was introduced by Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar and will be passed by the House following a debate during the session.

Religious conversion by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage has been made an offence in the Bill.

The Bill provisions imprisonment for a term not less than one year but it may extend to five years with a fine of Rs 15,000.

Those who violate the rules in respect of a minor, a woman or a person belonging to the Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe shall be punished with imprisonment for a term of two years which may extend to 10 years along with a fine of Rs 25,000.