Bihar Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmad Khan's son dies by suicide

Shakeel Ahmad Khan, who is also the party’s in-charge of Bengal, could not be reached for his comments despite repeated attempts. Khan represents the Kadwa assembly constituency in the 243-member Bihar assembly.

On getting information, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain visited Congress leader’s residence and consoled the family. Shahnawaz, former MP from Kishanganj in the Seemanchal region of Bihar, met the Congress MLA’s wife.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar visited the spot and issued necessary instructions to the officials concerned. Later a forensic team visited the spot and collected samples from the room in which Ayan was found hanging.

Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Awakash Kumar said that no suicide note was recovered from the site of occurrence. “Senior police officers along with the forensic team are already on the job. The matter is being probed from all angles,” he added.

The SSP said that the body has been sent for post-mortem. “The postmortem report is awaited. Once the postmortem report comes to us, we will share relevant information with the media,” he told this reporter over the phone.

Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh along with other leaders, including Kaukab Quadri, expressed shock over the tragic incident.

On February 26, 2010, then JD(U) MLA Abhay Singh committed suicide after shooting his wife and six-month-old daughter at his father Narendra Singh’s official residence in the state capital.

