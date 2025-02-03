Bihar Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmad Khan's son dies by suicide

PATNA: Ayan Khan, the 17-year-old son of Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmad Khan, died by suicide at his father’s MLA flat in the state capital, police said on Monday. The reason behind Ayan taking the extreme step to end his life is yet to be ascertained.
Ayan, a class 12th student at a reputable school, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room at MLA flat early Monday morning. Shakeel Ahmad Khan, who is Congress legislature party leader, was away in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) when the incident happened. He immediately left for Patna after hearing the sad news.
Ayan’s friend Umer Khan told the media that both Ayan and his mother had returned home after attending the birthday party of a close friend late on Sunday. “He was good at studies and always secured more than 95% marks in examinations,” Umar said.
Umar further said, “Ayan was a cheerful boy. He enjoys good relations with all his friends. How can he commit suicide? He was so cheerful, and I never saw him in distress. Life and death are in the hands of Allah, but I don’t think he committed suicide,” Umar told the media.
Shakeel Ahmad Khan, who is also the party’s in-charge of Bengal, could not be reached for his comments despite repeated attempts. Khan represents the Kadwa assembly constituency in the 243-member Bihar assembly.
On getting information, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain visited Congress leader’s residence and consoled the family. Shahnawaz, former MP from Kishanganj in the Seemanchal region of Bihar, met the Congress MLA’s wife.
Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar visited the spot and issued necessary instructions to the officials concerned. Later a forensic team visited the spot and collected samples from the room in which Ayan was found hanging.
Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Awakash Kumar said that no suicide note was recovered from the site of occurrence. “Senior police officers along with the forensic team are already on the job. The matter is being probed from all angles,” he added.
The SSP said that the body has been sent for post-mortem. “The postmortem report is awaited. Once the postmortem report comes to us, we will share relevant information with the media,” he told this reporter over the phone.
Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh along with other leaders, including Kaukab Quadri, expressed shock over the tragic incident.
On February 26, 2010, then JD(U) MLA Abhay Singh committed suicide after shooting his wife and six-month-old daughter at his father Narendra Singh’s official residence in the state capital.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)