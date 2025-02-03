Bihar: Muslim cleric beaten up in police custody; Tejashwi slams govt, says 'Nitish no longer in his senses'

MADHUBANI: Five policemen have been suspended in Bihar's Madhubani district for allegedly beating up an Imam in custody, a senior official said on Monday.

According to Yogendra Kumar, the Superintendent of Police of Madhubani, those who have been placed under suspension include the SHO of Benipatti Police Station, a havildar, a constable and two chowkidars.

"The complainant Mohd Firoz had alleged that he was beaten up by police on January 29. On inquiry, no physical torture has come to light while he was kept at the police station for trying to speed away upon being asked to show the papers of his motorcycle", said the SP.

"Nonetheless, lapses have been found" on the part of the police personnel, which necessitated departmental action, he said, adding that Firoz had sustained minor injuries after his two-wheeler skidded.

"Use of force by the police while catching hold of him cannot be ruled out," the SP said.

Firoz, who was let off after family members came to the police station carrying the papers, which were found to be in order, had described his ordeal to journalists, a video clip of which has gone viral on social media.

"They pulled at my hair and my beard. Slaps were rained on me and they hit me with a wooden stick so many times that it snapped. They asked me if I were a thief, and when I said no sir, I have been serving at the local mosque, they retorted - so you pray to Allah? Only he can save you now," a tearful Firoz can be seen describing in the video.

“This ‘maulvigiri’ will come to an end today,” the DSP reportedly told Firoz.