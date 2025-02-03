Centre defers Waqf Bill report tabling in LS, Opposition says dissent notes edited

NEW DELHI: Though the report of the Joint Committee of Parliament (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 figured in Monday’s list of business in Lok Sabha, the government has deferred it for another day.

According to the ‘List of Business’ of the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Sunday, the chairman of the committee, Jagdambika Pal, along with BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, were scheduled to present the report in the Lower House on Monday.

Both the members were also to lay on the table the record of evidence given before the Joint Committee of Parliament (JPC). However, in a late evening development, the Waqf Bill was removed from the revised list.

This comes amid Opposition charges that parts of their dissent notes on the Waqf Bill were redacted without consent. Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain and AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi raised similar concerns on Saturday.