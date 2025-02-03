Char Dham yatra set to commence from April 30

DEHRADUN: The Char Dham yatra is set to kick off on April 30, Akshaya Tritiya day, with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri in Uttarakhand.

During Basant Panchami on Sunday, the date for the opening of the portals of Badrinath Dham was announced at the Narendra Nagar’s royal palace in Tehri.

“The portals of Badrinath will open for devotees at 6 am on May 4,” a spokesperson confirmed. “On April 22, sesame oil will be offered, and on the same day, the ‘Gadu Ghada oil pot’ procession will commence,” a temple official said.

The opening of the Kedarnath Dham portal will be determined on February 26 during Mahashivratri at Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath. As per temple officials, the date will be finalised after a Panchang calculation by the Rawal and Dharmadhikari Vedpathi.

Rawal Harish Semwal, president of the Gangotri Temple Committee, said, “The opening of the Gangotri Dham portals will be announced on the occasion of the Hindu New Year.”